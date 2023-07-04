Sacramento's Greta Gerwig attached to direct 'Narnia' movie

Sacramento's Greta Gerwig may have a major new project.

Netflix appears to be tapping Greta Gerwig to direct at least two films in its upcoming "Narnia" franchise, according to "The Hollywood Reporter" and "The New Yorker".

The children's novels by C.S. Lewis have been drawing in young readers for decades with characters like Aslan, Peter, and Lucy.

Film versions date back to at least the 70s, and "The Hollywood Reporter" says Netflix now has the rights to the stories.

Analysts say her new "Barbie" movie is poised for box office success and she already has a Best Director nomination for "Lady Bird".