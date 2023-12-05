Sacramento's food scene spotlighted in NY Times article

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento's vibrant food scene is making waves on the national stage. The New York Times published a feature spotlighting California's capital city and its rising restaurant scene.

The article titled "How Sacramento Turned Into a Great Restaurant City," features nearly a dozen local businesses, showcasing an array of foods from Japanese to French bakeries.

Some of the names mentioned in the story were Kru Contemporary Japanese Cuisine, Frank Fats, Moonbelly Bakery and Pizzasaurus Rex.

The article also delves into how important local produce is for restaurants. Sacramento, now known as America's Farm-to-Fork Capital, gives chefs a unique advantage by sourcing local fruits and vegetables directly from the farm; a luxury restaurants in other cities can't provide.

"A lot of these ingredients we're getting that day came off of a farmers truck that morning," visit Sacramento's Kari Mistik said.

Scott McLeod, operations manager for Pizzasaurus Rex, says their shop has been open for nearly three years and has experienced rapid growth.

"We're really proud of what we serve, so to get some mention of that and some recognition means the world to us," he said.

Visit Sacramento says the collaboration among businesses in the downtown and midtown areas has been critical in helping put the city on the map.