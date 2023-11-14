Sacramento's first freeway toll lanes proposed for I-80, Highway 50
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento's first major freeway toll lanes are one step closer to becoming a reality.
According to the Sacramento Bee, Caltrans proposed a $465 million toll lane project on Interstate 80 and Highway 50 in the capital city.
The 20-mile toll lanes project aims to ease traffic, use electronic signs, new bike path improvements, and bring a park-and-ride lot to West Sacramento.
A $86 million federal grant is contingent on approval by next September with construction starting shortly after in October, if approved.
Two public meetings are scheduled for the coming weeks – one for November 28 at the West Sacramento Community Center and December 13 at the Mary L. Stephens Branch Library in Davis.
