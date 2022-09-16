Sacramento's day of civic pride: 916 Day
SACRAMENTO – The City of Trees now has its own day: "916 Day."
City leaders declared the day to promote civic pride - and to urge Sacramentans to celebrate by helping beautify the city's public parks.
Tree plantings have also been scheduled all week (head to the city's website for more information).
Other events across the city include "916 On The Square," where the popular eatery Nash & Proper is hosting an all-day celebration in Cathedral Square for their two-year anniversary. The block party, which also features other food vendors and local artisans, aims to try and rejuvenate the much-maligned K Street area.
Also in celebration of 916 Day, the Sacramento Kings announced that they're offering a special no fees deal for single-game tickets bought today.
The city only started officially celebrating 916 Day in 2018.
