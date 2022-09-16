Sacramento's day of civic pride: 916 Day

916 On The Square 916 On The Square 03:05

SACRAMENTO – The City of Trees now has its own day: "916 Day."

City leaders declared the day to promote civic pride - and to urge Sacramentans to celebrate by helping beautify the city's public parks.

Tree plantings have also been scheduled all week (head to the city's website for more information).

Get your gloves and shovels for #916Day! @TheCityofSac is bringing community together in every district for beautification, tree plantings, and park clean ups! Tonight we formalized #916Day with a resolution at council. Check the post below for an event in your district. https://t.co/tu1TUf7HLH pic.twitter.com/tX2kzM4G0k — @mayor_Steinberg (@Mayor_Steinberg) September 14, 2022

Other events across the city include "916 On The Square," where the popular eatery Nash & Proper is hosting an all-day celebration in Cathedral Square for their two-year anniversary. The block party, which also features other food vendors and local artisans, aims to try and rejuvenate the much-maligned K Street area.

🎟 No Fees for Single-Game Tickets Purchased on 916 Day — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) September 16, 2022

Also in celebration of 916 Day, the Sacramento Kings announced that they're offering a special no fees deal for single-game tickets bought today.

The city only started officially celebrating 916 Day in 2018.