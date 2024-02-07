Sacramento's Allora named one of the most romantic restaurants in America by OpenTable

SACRAMENTO – An upscale East Sacramento eatery has earned another accolade – this one just in time for Valentine's Day.

On Wednesday, OpenTable released its list of the Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in America for 2024.

The restaurant reservation app says they analyzed their over 12 million reviews and ratings to come up with the list, paying particular attention to the phrase "romantic" being mentioned.

California had more restaurants than any other state on the list. However, almost all of the Golden State restaurants named happen to be in Southern California.

Allora in Sacramento was the only Northern California spot honored by OpenTable.

It's not the first recognition of note for Allora, a restaurant that focuses on California/Modern Italian cuisine. Last year, while it didn't earn a coveted star, Allora did get placed on the Michelin Guide's "Recommended" list.

Lovebirds looking to book a table on Valentine's Day should make their reservations as soon as possible. According to OpenTable, about 52 percent of Valentine's Day reservations were made before Feb. 9.

With Valentine's Day falling right in the middle of the week this year, OpenTable also warns diners that reservations may be hard to come by on the Saturdays before and after the holiday.