Sacramento's 2024 Farm-to-Fork Festival music lineup announced

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – The music lineup for the 2024 Farm-to-Fork Festival in Sacramento has now been revealed.

Andra Day and Hayes Carll & The Band of Heathens will be the headline musical acts of the street event, festival organizers announced on Monday.

The Hip Abduction, Chance Emerson, and a handful of Sacramento-area artists – including Arden Park Roots, Boot Juice, Nat Lefkoff, Inner Nature, E D D Y, Zephyr, and DJ Stace Lace – round out the lineup.

This year will mark the 11th iteration of Sacramento's Farm-to-Fork Festival, which celebrates the region's fresh food scene with vendors and interactive events all focused on local produce.

The festival's street event is set to run from Sept. 20-21. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

