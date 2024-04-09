Sacramento's 2024 Concerts in the Park music lineup announced

SACRAMENTO – Organizers have announced the lineup for this year's run of Concerts in the Park.

It will be the 31st year of the Concerts in the Park event, held on Friday evenings during the summer months in Cesar Chavez Plaza near 10th an J streets.

For 2024, organizers say they're expanding their footprint at the park – adding a vintage market, silent disco, community art project, and beauty bar to this year's events.

The heart of the event will remain its lineup of national and local bands from all different genres, though.

Notable headliners for 2024 include the Destroy Boys, Michael Marcagi, Kool John, Felix Cartal, and Arden Park Roots.

A full list of bands can be found on Concerts in the Park's website.

Concerts in the Park kicks off May 3 and is scheduled to run every Friday through July 26, except July 5.