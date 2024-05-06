Sacramento Zoo's planned move to Elk Grove faces critical vote this week

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Zoo's move to Elk Grove is heading for a critical vote by the Elk Grove city council.

Ahead of that vote, zoo officials on Monday will be showcasing the latest about the planned new zoo's design.

Back in February, officials started reviewing the environmental impacts of the new 63-acre site near Kammerer Road and Lotz Parkway in Elk Grove.

Different renderings of the planned new zoo have been released over the past months.

The Sacramento Zoo's current site in William Land Park occupies just 13 acres. Zoo officials have argued that they need more room for animals and exhibits.

Monday's press conference is set to happen at 11 a.m. at the Sacramento Zoo.

The Elk Grove city council meeting is set to happen on Wednesday.