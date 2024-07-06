Sacramento Zoo's iconic giraffe, Skye, dies after battling age-related issues

SACRAMENTO – A 26-year-old iconic giraffe at the Sacramento Zoo has died after she had been receiving treatment for age-related issues, the zoo announced on Saturday.

Skye, the reticulated giraffe, was receiving care for her age-related issues, which the zoo said included joint supplements, pain medications, cold laser therapy and other treatments to reduce pain and inflammation in bones, muscles and joints.

The zoo said the care team humanely euthanized Skye on Friday.

"It is never easy to make the decision to say goodbye to an old zoo friend, like Skye, who has touched the lives of so many of us at the zoo," Dr. Jenessa Gjeltema, head veterinarian, said in a statement. "Over the last few years, Skye had developed some age-related joint problems that required medical treatment, medications, and diligent monitoring of her mobility and comfort. As difficult as this time is for us all, I am very proud of Skye's caretakers for their dedication in providing her with an enjoyable and comfortable life in her twilight years."

Skye was born on July 14, 1998, at the Milwaukee Zoo. She was moved to Sacramento in 1999.

Reticulated giraffes are listed as vulnerable on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, the zoo said. Their population declined by over 50% in the last three decades.

The Sacramento Zoo is still home to a herd of four Masai giraffes.