Sacramento Zoo's new giraffe calf named "Cheyenne" after donor's loved one
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Zoo's newborn giraffe now has a name.
An online auction was held to bid on naming the calf, who was born to Shani the Giraffe back in January. The contest ended on Tuesday with the winning bid being $11,200, according to the zoo's website.
On Wednesday, the zoo revealed the giraffe's name: Cheyenne.
The zoo says the calf was named in memory of the donor's loved one.
Officials have said that funds from the auction will be going toward the zoo's plans for a new park in Elk Grove.
People who placed at least a $10 bid or more will be getting a custom giraffe decal.
