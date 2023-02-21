Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento Zoo holding online auction to bid on naming newborn giraffe

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 gets close-up look at new baby giraffe at Sacramento Zoo
CBS13 gets close-up look at new baby giraffe at Sacramento Zoo 01:56

SACRAMENTO – Want the chance to name the Sacramento Zoo's newborn giraffe?

The zoo says they are now holding an online auction to bid on naming the giraffe.

Shani the giraffe gave birth back in January. The zoo says mother and calf are doing well.

Officials say funds from the auction will go toward the zoo's plans for a new park in Elk Grove.

Donors can head to the zoo's website to place a bid. Even if you don't win the bid, people who donate $10 or more will get a custom giraffe decal and will be entered for a chance to win a special meeting with the mother and calf. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 11:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.