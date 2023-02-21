Sacramento Zoo holding online auction to bid on naming newborn giraffe

CBS13 gets close-up look at new baby giraffe at Sacramento Zoo

CBS13 gets close-up look at new baby giraffe at Sacramento Zoo

CBS13 gets close-up look at new baby giraffe at Sacramento Zoo

SACRAMENTO – Want the chance to name the Sacramento Zoo's newborn giraffe?

The zoo says they are now holding an online auction to bid on naming the giraffe.

Shani the giraffe gave birth back in January. The zoo says mother and calf are doing well.

Officials say funds from the auction will go toward the zoo's plans for a new park in Elk Grove.

Donors can head to the zoo's website to place a bid. Even if you don't win the bid, people who donate $10 or more will get a custom giraffe decal and will be entered for a chance to win a special meeting with the mother and calf.