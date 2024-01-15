Sacramento woman killed in Hwy. 99 crash in Manteca

MANTECA - A Sacramento driver was killed on Hwy. 99 in Manteca over the weekend after crashing into the center wall and being hit by another vehicle.

On Sunday at 9:22 p.m. authorities were notified of a crash on Hwy. 99 near Hwy. 120. CHP officers arrived on the scene and found that two vehicles had collided, the CHP said Monday in a statement.

Based on their preliminary investigation, the CHP says one vehicle was heading south in the far left lane of Hwy. 99, when, for unknown reasons, it hit the center divider wall with the left side of their vehicle and either stopped or slowed down.

A second vehicle traveling in the same lane as the first couldn't stop or go around the first vehicle and crashed into it. The driver of the first vehicle, a 30-year-old Sacramento woman, was transported to San Joaquin General where she was pronounced dead.

The CHP says it's unknown if alcohol and/or drugs contributed to the crash. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call the CHP Stockton office at (209) 938-4800.