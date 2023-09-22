Sacramento Ukrainian population praises President Biden's military aid package amid Russian attacks

U.S. sending more help to Ukraine amid Russian attacks

SACRAMENTO — The United States will soon send a new military aid package to Ukraine worth hundreds of millions of dollars as Ukrainian forces continue to fight off Russian attacks.

Meanwhile, in Sacramento, the city's Ukrainian population is praising the president for his support.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House today ahead of President Biden's announcement of a $325 million aid package to Ukraine, pulling munitions from U.S. military inventories.

"This means that we have the opportunity to save Ukraine as an independent country," said Denis Nakonechiny, the executive director fot the Ukrainian American House.

For the past 19 months, Nakonechiny and his team have worked to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

"Every day, they live under this aggression, every day they fear for their lives," he said.

Nakonechiny said this aid comes at a critical time.

"These guys on the front line need ammunition and all of the support," he said.

While Americans mostly support aid to Ukraine, there's a Republican divide on whether American dollars are being spent in the right way.

"I also think America has a lot of needs right now," said House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The aid package comes on the heels of six attacks on Ukrainian cities by Russian forces — the largest missile attack in more than a month.

Meanwhile, Nakonechiny said he continues to pray for Ukraine and the president's support will help save lives.

"For he stands with Ukraine and he did whatever possible from himself to protect Ukrainian families," he said. "We will never forget this."

The U.S. has provided nearly $44 billion to Ukraine since the beginning of the war.