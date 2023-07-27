Sacramento Swifties sell out train tickets: How you can still ride

Taylor Swift isn't only selling out stadiums, she's selling out train tickets. Hundreds of Sacramento Taylor Swift fans are skipping the traffic to Santa Clara and hopping on the train to get to Levi's Stadium.

The Capitol Corridor trains are taking Sacramento Swifties to and from Santa Clara for The Eras Tour, happening July 28 and 29. These trains will arrive at the Great America Station, a short walk from the venue.

Rob Padgette, the managing director for Capitol Corridor, says they added additional times to their schedule in light of the concert.

"We have a special train that will leave Great America Station at 11:59 p.m. on Friday night and Saturday night. That is not a normal train for us, so we added that especially for this concert," he said.

Padgette tells CBS13 the trains typically carry about 200 to 300 passengers for sold-out shows at Levi's Stadium. However, Taylor Swift fans will be taking up a whopping 450 seats – selling out tickets for the midnight rides back to Sacramento on Friday and Saturday.

For fans who didn't jump on the prime-time tickets, there are still other train times available.

The 541 and 543 trains on Friday and 741 and 743 trains on Saturday are still open for those looking for a way to get to the concert. You can find the full train schedule here.

For those planning to spend the night in the bay, the morning trains back from Santa Clara still have open seats.

"I know a lot of people are staying overnight and we have trains that come back in the morning at 8:10 a.m. and 1 p.m.," Padgette said.

Capitol Corridor is also currently doing their "Take 5 for $5" promotion, where passengers who buy one full-fare ticket can take up to five more riders for $5 per person each way.

Swifties riding the train are in luck – they'll be able to sing "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" the entire way home.

"I did check and we do allow singing on the trains… totally fine," Padgette said. "I suspect it will be a blast coming back."

The Capitol Corridor train will have additional times for the upcoming concerts: Beyonce in August and the Ed Sheeran in September.