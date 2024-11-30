Watch CBS News
Woman killed, man accused of DUI in Sacramento crash, police say

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A pedestrian was killed and a man is accused of driving under the influence after a crash in Sacramento Friday night, police say.

The crash happened before 8 p.m. near Northgate Boulevard and Turnstone Drive. 

When officers arrived, they found a woman injured. Police said she died at the scene.

The major collisions unit then took over the investigation, leading to officers arresting 50-year-old Jose Guizar Diaz on suspicion of DUI. 

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department. 

