Woman killed, man accused of DUI in Sacramento crash, police say

SACRAMENTO – A pedestrian was killed and a man is accused of driving under the influence after a crash in Sacramento Friday night, police say.

The crash happened before 8 p.m. near Northgate Boulevard and Turnstone Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a woman injured. Police said she died at the scene.

The major collisions unit then took over the investigation, leading to officers arresting 50-year-old Jose Guizar Diaz on suspicion of DUI.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.