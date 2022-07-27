Sacramento supervisors vote to have pot tax on November ballot

Sacramento Supervisors Vote In Favor Of Placing Pot Tax On November Ballot

Sacramento Supervisors voted 3-2 to have a pot tax on the November ballot.

The potential revenue from the tax would go towards services for homeless people. According to Sacramento County, 9,278 people are experiencing homelessness on any given night.

An earlier version of the proposed tax needed four supervisor votes to pass and failed.