Sacramento summer program gives teens a path toward politics

SACRAMENTO — How does someone become mayor or get elected to the city council? That's what dozens of local high school students have been learning in a summer program at Sacramento City Hall.

Those teens went face-to-face with local politicians they may one day replace.

"I've always had an interest in politics," said Ayinde Fletcher, a Summer at City Hall participant

Fletcher may one day be Sacramento's mayor.

"I would like to run for political position so that I could possibly make some really good change in my community," he said.

Fletcher's one of the 68 teens getting their first taste of politics in the summer program.

"It's just very inspiring to know that you can get involved and you can have your voice heard," said Jessica Chahal, another participant.

The six-week-long program gives youth an inside look at local government.

"They learn how to become civically engaged," said program supervisor Rhonda Patterson.

Then, the participants have the opportunity to make recommendations to the full city council.

"It's intimidating, but I know we've got this," Chahal said.

"We have so much to say," Fletcher said. "Just because we're young doesn't mean we're dumb."

The teens call on city leaders to take more action on a number of political hot topics like homelessness, human trafficking and fentanyl overdoses.

"We hope that when we walk away, what we said sticks with them and it motivates them to make the change that we ask for," Chahal said.

Sacramento will soon add a new youth advisory seat on the city council and members say they take teen recommendations seriously.

"We have heard ideas that have then been debated at this city council to consider as part of city policy," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.

"Watching you here at this dais, wow, yes every single one of you can be a councilmember in the future," City Councilor Lisa Kaplan said to the participants.

Many participants are now leaving the program inspired to consider government careers.

"It's enticed me to be a politician," Chahal said.

"We have so much to say," Fletcher said. "We have so many ideas that we would love to express to people."

The teens get a $500 stipend for their work and they can continue in politics by applying to join the Sacramento Youth Commission.