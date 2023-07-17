Sacramento summer program for students aims to increase diversity in healthcare

SACRAMENTO — A summer program is aiming to increase diversity in healthcare by giving Sacramento-area high school students an inside look at the career field.

The program is tackling the barriers that can often prevent students from pursuing healthcare professions. High schoolers are rolling up their sleeves and learning what it takes to save lives.

"On the first day, everybody learned CPR and everybody got their CPR certification," said Helena Richardson, a rising high school senior.

It's a jump-right-in approach for these students as the UC Davis Betty Irene Moore School of Nursing takes the mystery out of working in healthcare.

Their SHINES program, or Summer Health Institute for Nurse Exploration and Success, is giving students from underrepresented communities a chance to meet — and learn — from working professionals.

"Having them see that there's a spot for them, that there are other nurses of color or other nurses from underrepresented backgrounds helps them feel like they belong," said Dr. Piri Ackerman-Barger, director of the program.

The SHINES program shows them the end goal and the path to get there — from resumes and cover letters to interview training.

"I didn't know that there were keywords that your interviewers or your employer is looking for, so those things will definitely help in the long run," said Jairi Anaya, another rising high school senior.

The free program recognizes the financial burden for aspiring college students. They're taking care of costs like professional clothing, which can add up.

"I know my family struggles with money problems, so with the professional clothing stipend, I'm able to afford that and come here to UC Davis and I know I won't be set back," said Kay'lani Lewis, another rising high school senior.

It's a program that organizers hope peels back the curtain and gets students exposed to a field where what makes them different can make a difference.

"We know that when patients, families and communities have the opportunity to be cared for by someone who shares a background, identity, culture with them, that there's more trust," Dr. Ackerman-Barger said.

Students will graduate from the two-week program on July 21 and receive a stipend of $500 to put toward their academic goals. The program will follow the participants for the next several years so the school of nursing can track the outcomes.