Sacramento, Stockton area doctor facing felony sexual battery charges arrested at SFO

CARMICHAEL – A Sacramento-area doctor facing sexual battery charges was arrested at San Francisco International Airport on Saturday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they started investigating Dr. Rachandeep Singh back on April 26 after getting a report from an employee at the River Pointe Post-Acute Care Facility on Fair Oaks.

Detectives say the employee alleged that Dr. Singh, her boss, touched her sexually against her will.

Dr. Singh was the facility's medical director, the sheriff's office says, and was removed from the facility by the administration. However, he also oversaw two other facilities in Stockton and San Joaquin County.

An investigation into Dr. Singh led the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office to filing felony sexual battery charges against him. It's unclear exactly when those charges were filed, but Dr. Singh was stopped and arrested Saturday at SFO by San Francisco police.

Dr. Singh was booked into San Mateo County Jail that day but has already been released on bail.

Due to his position at several facilities, detectives say they are still looking for any other possible alleged victims of Dr. Singh's.

The next court date for Dr. Singh is scheduled for Aug. 17.