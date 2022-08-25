Watch CBS News
Sacramento State students start moving back in

By CBS13 Staff

Move-in day at Sacramento State University
SACRAMENTO – Sacramento State University is welcoming thousands of students to campus this week.

The university says more than 3,200 students will be moving into campus housing on Thursday and Friday.

Another 200 students are on the waitlist, officials say.

Rough 80 percent of students will be attending at least one in-person class this fall, the university says – a number not seen since the pandemic shut down the campus more than two years ago.

While the academic year for Sac State began on Wednesday, instruction for the Fall 2022 semester doesn't begin until Monday. 

CBS13 Staff
August 25, 2022

