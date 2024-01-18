Sacramento State announces nation's first university-backed combat sports development program

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento State will be the first university to have a university-backed combat sports development program, the university and UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber announced on Thursday.

Combat Sports and Martial Arts University, also known as Combat U, will be the first collegiate training ground for students who want to pursue professional fighting careers in mixed martial arts (MMA). It will provide training and competition opportunities in boxing, wrestling, muay thai and jiu-jitsu.

"Sac State, in its effort to be at the forefront of creating academic opportunities for a diverse and engaged student body, will attract, develop, and mentor the brightest prospects from around the world, creating a legacy of champions and building on our legacy of educational accessibility. While students will be fighting for Sacramento State, we will be fighting for them to achieve their educational goals and to create a better life for themselves and their families," Sacramento State President Luke Wood said in a statement.

Combat U, which will be open to men and women, will be coached by current professional fighters and former world champion kickboxers and professional boxers.

The programs will be managed through the University's Department of Athletics and will collaborate with Ultimate Fitness. Ultimate Fitness, located near the campus, serves as the home to Team Alpha Male, Faber's MMA training program, and is one of the top MMA gyms.

"Combat U participants will not only receive elite training, but will be on a strong educational path," Faber said. "Whether they choose to pursue professional fighting careers or not, they will have the educational background to succeed."

Students will participate in competitions on campus and will have access to the same level of safety and sports medicine as other competitive athletes at Sacramento State.

The first orientation meeting and workout opportunity for students will be on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Faber's Ultimate Fitness gym. The program is scheduled to launch in the Fall 2024 semester.