Sacramento SPCA takes in 4 dogs from Maui Humane Society

SACRAMENTO – Four dogs from Maui will soon be looking for their forever homes in California.

The Sacramento SPCA announced on Thursday that four dogs had been flown over from the Maui Humane Society.

More than 100 animals were transferred out of Maui shelters to make room after the destructive and deadly fires.

Sargeant, Rolly, Skippy, and Ruth will all be soon up for adoption out of the Sacramento SPCA.

People interested in adopting the animals should check the shelter's website for updates.