Sacramento shooting victim drives to police station with graze wound

SACRAMENTO – Officers are investigating after an early morning shooting and hit-and-run in the Oak Park neighborhood of Sacramento.

Sacramento police said officers were called to the 3800 block of 35th Street to investigate a report of gunshots. A hit-and-run was also reported on the same street.

Police said they soon got a call from the shooting victim, who reported that they had driven themselves to the police station on Franklin Boulevard and had hit a car while on the way.

Officers soon found the shooting victim, who had suffered a graze wound.

At the original scene, police said evidence of a shooting was found. The car that was struck was also found.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released.