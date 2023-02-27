Watch CBS News
Local News

Man hurt in shooting on Belvedere Avenue in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 02/27/2023
Morning headlines - 02/27/2023 01:33

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person hurt in Sacramento early Monday morning.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 8000 block of Belvedere Avenue around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found a man hurt. He had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police say, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Exactly what led up to the man being shot is unclear.

No arrests have been made. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 27, 2023 / 7:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.