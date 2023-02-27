Man hurt in shooting on Belvedere Avenue in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person hurt in Sacramento early Monday morning.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along the 8000 block of Belvedere Avenue around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
At the scene, officers found a man hurt. He had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police say, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Exactly what led up to the man being shot is unclear.
No arrests have been made.
