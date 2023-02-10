Off-duty Sacramento sheriff's sergeant hailed a hero after saving caddie's life at Pebble Beach Pro-Am

SACRAMENTO — An off-duty Sacramento County sheriff's sergeant is being hailed a hero after saving a man's life during last week's PGA tour event in Pebble Beach.

"This just so happened to be one of those moments where you take off and have vacation to decompress from what we normally do, and then all of a sudden because of what I do, I was able to be there for somebody," said Sgt. Kelly Bunn.

While off-duty last Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM, Bunn went from spectator to lifesaver in what would be a call for service unlike any other in his decades-long career.

"Twenty-six years, never anything like this," he said.

PGA TOUR Statement pic.twitter.com/lXpRyMYUxl — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 3, 2023

During the second round of the golf tournament, a caddie for amateur golfer and California businessman Geoff Couch collapsed on the 11th fairway.

Sgt. Bunn and his wife just happened to be on the fringe.

"They yelled, 'Is there a doctor?' " Bunn said. "Well, I didn't see anybody running over there, so having been on the department and having training I was like, well I have training in first aid and CPR. So at that time, my wife was like, 'You better go.' "

In what he calls a serendipitous moment, Sgt. Bunn stepped into action.

"So I ran across the fairway. I got over there. He was still face down. [I] rolled him over and took off the golf bag and listened for sounds of breath and heartbeat and there was none, and at that point, it was time to start CPR," he said. "I gave him a rescue breath and started chest compressions for approximately 5-6 minutes."

He worked on the caddie until Cal Fire medics took over. The man was rushed to the hospital where he is still recovering, according to Sgt. Bunn.

"I've been in contact with the family and they are appreciative of me responding and acting the way that I did," he said.

He later added, "Knowing that what I did allowed him to have a chance to have a full recovery if that's what happens, and for the family not to have gotten a phone call of what could have happened, that's what made me feel really good."

Sgt. Bunn admits he has never needed to put his CPR skills to the test, but having just gone through department-required CPR recertification training last year, he knew exactly what to do. While his placement on the green that day might be as rare as a hole-in-one, he hopes this can be a lesson for everyone.

"For the general public to have this knowledge, if it's not for someone else, it's for a family member," Bunn said. "You are right there so you can immediately give them the attention that they need and give them chances that are far greater than waiting for somebody else to arrive."

The caddie's family has not publicly stated what caused the medical emergency, but Sgt. Bunn said there are plans in the works for the men to reunite in the near future.