Sacramento sheriff's office releases footage of deadly encounter with armed suspect in Carmichael
CARMICHAEL — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on Friday released footage from a deadly encounter in January with an armed suspect at a Carmichael apartment complex.
Deputies responded on January 10 to the Sienna Square Apartments on Marconi Avenue for a report of a man firing gunshots from his apartment.
William Wilson, 43, then "fired several more" shots from his apartment at responding deputies, sheriff's spokesperson Sergeant Amar Gandhi said in a video that contained the new footage. A SWAT unit and negotiators also responded to the scene.
"William became increasingly threatening toward negotiators, specifically mentioning wanting to kill a deputy," Sgt. Gandhi said.
At 9:38 p.m., Wilson finally exited the apartment – four hours after the initial response from deputies — when authorities inserted a chemical agent into the apartment. Sgt. Gandhi said Wilson was holding a gun behind his back and refused when deputies directed him to drop it.
What followed was an exchange of gunfire between Wilson and the deputies. (Viewer discretion advised: Click here for the full video)
"Suddenly, William raised the gun toward deputies and fired one shot," Sgt. Gandhi said. " Three deputies immediately returned fire, striking William and causing him to fall to the ground."
Wilson was originally reported to have died at a hospital, but Sgt. Gandhi said in Friday's video that he was declared dead at the scene of the shooting by fire personnel.
No deputies were injured.
for more features.