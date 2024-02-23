Sacramento sheriff's office releases footage of deadly encounter with armed suspect in Carmichael

Footage of deadly encounter with armed suspect in Carmichael released by sheriff's office

CARMICHAEL — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office on Friday released footage from a deadly encounter in January with an armed suspect at a Carmichael apartment complex.

Deputies responded on January 10 to the Sienna Square Apartments on Marconi Avenue for a report of a man firing gunshots from his apartment.

William Wilson, 43, then "fired several more" shots from his apartment at responding deputies, sheriff's spokesperson Sergeant Amar Gandhi said in a video that contained the new footage. A SWAT unit and negotiators also responded to the scene.

"William became increasingly threatening toward negotiators, specifically mentioning wanting to kill a deputy," Sgt. Gandhi said.

At 9:38 p.m., Wilson finally exited the apartment – four hours after the initial response from deputies — when authorities inserted a chemical agent into the apartment. Sgt. Gandhi said Wilson was holding a gun behind his back and refused when deputies directed him to drop it.

What followed was an exchange of gunfire between Wilson and the deputies. (Viewer discretion advised: Click here for the full video)

"Suddenly, William raised the gun toward deputies and fired one shot," Sgt. Gandhi said. " Three deputies immediately returned fire, striking William and causing him to fall to the ground."

Wilson was originally reported to have died at a hospital, but Sgt. Gandhi said in Friday's video that he was declared dead at the scene of the shooting by fire personnel.

No deputies were injured.