Sacramento sheriff's office helicopter makes emergency landing in Rancho Cordova field

RANCHO CORDOVA — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in a field in Rancho Cordova.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office did not specify what caused the landing but said no one on board was injured.

The location was the area of Grant Line Road and Douglas Road, east of Mather Airport.

A Metro Fire of Sacramento spokesperson said crews are working to figure out how to get the chopper out of the field.

No further details were released at this time.

We would like to inform the public that during patrol operations, Air Ops Deputies made an emergency landing; all personnel were okay. The NTSB and FAA were advised. The scene is active and the investigation is on-going. We will provide any updates as they become available. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) December 11, 2022