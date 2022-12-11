Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento sheriff's office helicopter makes emergency landing in Rancho Cordova field

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RANCHO CORDOVA — A Sacramento County Sheriff's Office helicopter made an emergency landing Sunday afternoon in a field in Rancho Cordova.

A spokesperson with the sheriff's office did not specify what caused the landing but said no one on board was injured.

The location was the area of Grant Line Road and Douglas Road, east of Mather Airport.

A Metro Fire of Sacramento spokesperson said crews are working to figure out how to get the chopper out of the field.

No further details were released at this time.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 11, 2022 / 3:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.