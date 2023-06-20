Sacramento sheriff's deputies investigate shooting at 47th Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the south Sacramento area Tuesday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the scene was in the area of 47th Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at an Arco gas station.

An adult man suffered at least one gunshot wound and was able to drive himself to the hospital, authorities said. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

There was no information on a suspect or motive.