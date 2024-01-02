"This is a very rare case": Sacramento sheriff commits to change after boy, 10, shot and killed

Getting Answers: What changes are Sacramento's sheriff calling for after boy's shooting death?

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County Sheriff Jim Cooper sat down with CBS13 on Tuesday to address the tragic death of a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Another 10-year-old boy was arrested as his suspected murderer and his father, 53-year-old Arkete Davis, was arrested on accusations of being an accessory.

"This is a very rare case where you have a 10-year-old victim, and the suspect is 10 years old," Sheriff Cooper said.

The deadly shooting took the life of Keith Frierson, commonly referred to by loved ones as KJ. The sheriff met with Keith's mother and grandmother on Tuesday to offer them support as they try to process how this is possible.

"He was just a sweet, loving boy," said Keith's godmother, Nina Trepagnier.

Detectives said the 10-year-old arrested for murder got the weapon from his dad's car. His father is a felon who legally should have never had a gun in the first place.

"If no one has the fear of getting in trouble or punished, they are going to continue to do these types of things," Sheriff Cooper said.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office confirmed with CBS13 that two people seen on surveillance footage disposing of something in a nearby garbage can were the young suspect and his father.

We showed the sheriff the disturbing video for the first time during the one-on-one interview.

"That's why I speak about bad parenting," Sheriff Cooper said. "Obviously, the dad is putting the gun in the trash can. That is bad parenting."

Sheriff Cooper said the violent act was avoidable, and his biggest concerns were with prohibited people illegally having guns and supporting the youth in the community.

"A lot of these bad guys carry guns because they know they are not going to get in trouble, or if they do it's very minimal," said Sheriff Cooper. "It's a slap on the wrist."

In 2023, Sacramento County had 34 homicides with guns, and 26 of those were with people who illegally had the guns. The sheriff's office said concealed weapon carriers committed none.

"We are the state capital here, so those staffers who work in the Capitol and help pass these bills and they see the news on your station and other stations, and hopefully that gives them a little bit of insight into that," Sheriff Cooper said.

A 6-year-old boy who was playing outside with Keith was a witness to the whole tragedy.

"I think in our younger children, it shows up in that internal way where they can't really verbalize what they are experiencing," said Dr. Lynda Gibson, a clinical assistant professor of psychology at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Dr. Gibson said that the 6-year-old or any person impacted by this violence needs support. Sheriff Cooper said his office is committing this year to engage with schools in impoverished neighborhoods.

"We want to reach out and adopt a school and see if we can change the narrative with those kids," Sheriff Cooper said.

They plan to do this work by developing academic improvement incentives that will give kids a chance to break the cycle. Sheriff Cooper said the next step is to make sure it matters for Keith.

"Kids are precious. Every kid deserves the chance to have a full, rich life. That was taken from KJ," he said. "Watch this story. Be mad, be angry, but do something about it. Don't just sit on your hands. Get involved and get engaged."

Davis is due in court for his first appearance on Wednesday. There is no word yet on when his 10-year-old son who was arrested will be appearing.