Sacramento sheriff arrests man, 25, after investigation into child molestation case

SACRAMENTO – A man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation in Sacramento, and detectives are concerned there may be more victims.

Detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau have been investigating a case of abuse of an eight-year-old child. As a result of the investigation, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of 25-year-old Jw Jesse Geiger on March 27.

Geiger is facing two counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a child by force or fear. He has been booked into Sacramento County Jail and is being held on $400,000 bail.

Detectives also noted that Geiger had a firearm in his possession at the time of his arrest.

The sheriff's office says they are still looking for any possible unreported victims. People with information relevant to the investigation into Geiger are urged to contact the sheriff's office or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office Child Abuse Bureau focuses on investigations involving victims under 14. A number of resources for victims are listed on the bureau's website.