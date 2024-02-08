Sacramento sees 500 service requests, large increase in lost dogs after Sunday's storm

SACRAMENTO - The city of Sacramento said its staff is continuing to address about 500 requests for service for downed branches and trees and has seen an increase in lost dogs following Sunday's storm.

City requests

The city said it received 88 requests for downed trees, which include limbs and whole trees.

"People may still see streets with partial blockages as crews continue their work," said Gabby Miller, a spokesperson for the city, in a news release. "Staff are staging wood and debris in parking areas to be picked up at a later date to continue addressing all requests as quickly as possible."

The Department of Youth, Parks and Community Enrichment continues to clean up parks, including 28 emergency tree incidents. The staff is also working to address damage to amenities at various parking, including playgrounds and shade structures.

The city is asking people to put as much debris as possible in their organic waste bins and avoid putting the debris in piles in the bike lane.

Lost dogs

The city also said the Front Street Animal Shelter saw nearly double the number of dogs coming into the shelter the day after the storm.

The animal shelter said it's common to see an increase in stray animals after storms.

"We were already at a breaking point with multiple dogs housed in each kennel, but with the increase in dogs after the storm, it's pushing us over the edge," said Ryan Hinderman, a spokesperson for the shelter, in a statement.

The city said to make space for the new arrivals, the shelter is waiving adoption fees for dogs through Feb. 18.

For more information about adoptions, click here.