Sacramento school combatting chronic absenteeism one bicycle at a time

SACRAMENTO - A south Sacramento principal is gathering bicycles to combat chronic absenteeism in the classroom.

"I asked them, if I could get you bikes, would you come to school more often? And they said absolutely," said the principal at Rosa Parks K-8, Paul Hoerl Souza.

This is Souza's first year as principal and he said he saw a need for breaking down barriers to get more students to school.

"I went to Nextdoor app as the person Paul looking for three bikes," Souza said.

He was overwhelmed by the response and over a dozen bikes were donated.

"Truly a blessing," said Andrea Davis, whose 8th-grade son Jaquari Barnett was the first student to receive a bicycle.

Davis said she used to drive her son to school but recently had been having a lot of transportation troubles. With a bike, the amount of time it took Jaquari to walk to school is cut in half.

"It takes 25 or so minutes, so on a bike, he can probably do it in 15," Davis said.

Davis is now confident her son who was chronically absent will be able to walk across the stage and graduate in just a few months.

"We have a lot of families that are high need, low income, low social economic status," said student support coordinator at Rosa Parks Sheridan O'Neal.

O'Neal said some days 10-20% of students are no-shows, and most are middle school-aged students.

Souza said the only bus that comes to campus is for special education students and that is why the only option for so many students is to walk.

"8:05 is the start time and we've got kids sometimes coming in at 9, 10 a.m.," O'Neal said.

O'Neal said the pandemic is one of the reasons so many students no longer show up to school, but engagement is the bigger issue.

"Students are just struggling academically and I think if that confidence is low and that self-esteem that also contributes to school attendance and participation," said O'Neal.

O'Neal said local groups like Sacramento Bicycle Kitchen have been integral in donating bicycles. So far they have given out bikes to about 10 to 15 students, but the program is just getting started.

"Being part of this community and from this community, it's very important to help those in need," said Nichole Wright who is an alumni who has been working to secure bikes for students.

She said back in her day everyone would walk to school, but now some students live as far as two miles away, making that type of walk more challenging.

Right now, her goal is to get three bikes to three students.

"If they aren't coming to school, they aren't being successful in the period they are missing, they are getting behind," said Wright.

The South Sacramento campus is committed to combatting chronic absenteeism one bicycle at a time.

"I was just trying to help a few kids," said Souza. "I am hopeful that we can create a legacy and help many more kids and the community."

Souza said he plans to host a "Bike Rodeo" event where they will educate students and families about bike safety.

He hopes the program will continue to grow and they can get more bicycles in the hands of students.