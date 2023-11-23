Sacramento Salvation Army continues tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need

Sacramento Salvation Army serves 500 meals to those in need

SACRAMENTO - It's the season of giving and the Salvation Army spent their day serving up Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Turkey, sweet potatoes and all the fixings this year as the Salvation Army's Center of Hope Shelter continued a longstanding tradition of providing warm Thanksgiving meals to their Sacramento neighbors.

"It's actually my favorite day of the year," said Chef Tony Coz, the culinary arts and services supervisor for the Sacramento Salvation Army.

Coz led their culinary team before the sun came up with the hours-long preparation beginning at 4 a.m.

"Preparation for us starts about a week in advance because we also feed the homeless on a regular basis," Coz said.

All that hard work paid off as they served up 500 grab-and-go meals with folks lining up for their Thanksgiving feast.

"The chance that we get to impact so many people in such a short period of time is really a blessing," Coz said.

It's a holiday tradition, giving those in need a reason to be thankful.