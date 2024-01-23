Sacramento Safeway installs new retail theft protection at self-checkout

SACRAMENTO – A Sacramento Safeway installed additional retail theft protection at self-checkout, mirroring technology installed in the Bay Area last year.

The receipt-scanning gate requires customers to scan their receipts as proof of purchase to exit the self-checkout area at the Safeway located on Alhambra Boulevard.

In addition, the store has installed entry and exit gates to the store that are monitored by multiple security guards.

The anti-theft measures are becoming more common across California, as retail crime increases and companies look for more ways to slow down criminals looking to steal.

Customers at area big-box retailers told CBS13 on Monday that they avoid some items on days they are in a hurry or don't want to wait due to items being locked behind glass to prevent theft.

"I hate that if I want to get toothpaste, soap, I have to ring a bell, wait five minutes. I have to look for somebody. That's just not good customer service. Why is it locked up? Are we criminals?" asked Theresa Jones, a Sacramento shopper.

CBS13 reached out to Safeway for more information about the additional safety measures installed at the store but did not hear back as of Monday. Last year, the company confirmed the same technology was installed in Bay Area stores due to crime.