Sacramento River Cats release full 2023 schedule

WEST SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento River Cats have announced their full 2023 game schedule, complete with start times.

Now under majority ownership by the Sacramento Kings, the River Cats have a host of promotions and special nights lined up this season.

Opening Night at Sutter Health Park is scheduled for April 4 at 6:45 p.m. against the San Diego Padres affiliate the El Paso Chihuahuas.

Fans looking for an extra show will get postgame fireworks at all Friday and Saturday home games.

Other notable experiences slated for this season include the River Cats' Independence Eve Fireworks Extravaganza, scheduled for July 3 after the Reno Aces matchup. That night, fans will be treated to a 10-minute postgame fireworks show.

Single-game tickets are set to go on sale March 5.

Head to the River Cats' website for full details on promotions and other packages.