Sacramento River Cats, Dinger lift kids' spirits at Sutter Children's Center

By Rachel Wulff

/ CBS Sacramento

River Cats players lift children's spirits at Sutter Medical Center
River Cats players lift children's spirits at Sutter Medical Center 01:28

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento River Cats made a trip to a local pediatric ward to hang out with young patients.

Josiah Arrington, 17, was at Sutter Medical Center to run a few tests. So a pep talk from a few River Cats players kept his head in the game.

Dinger, the team's mascot, accompanied them to lift kids' spirits in the hospital's children's center. For these baseball players, swinging by was extra sweet.

"The community means a lot to us, accepting us and coming to the games and supporting us," pitcher Tanner Andrews said. "So being able to go back in the community and seeing kids and families, it means a lot to the players."

There was also a quick photo session that included 2-year-old Enzo.

"He came in the ICU with breathing issues and everything is getting better," said Londrae Deton, Enzo's dad.

Deton was also breathing easy as he watched the team play with his son and other children.

"He had a big smile on his face even though he was a little shy to meet them, but he had a big smile on his face," Deton said.

Players and staff brought with them activities and a little swag — baseballs, hats and T-shirts — definitely scoring a home run for those in the hospital.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 6:31 PM

