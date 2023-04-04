Sacramento River Cats 2023 season: What to know

WEST SACRAMENTO – Baseball season is back, and Tuesday marks the 2023 home opener for the Sacramento River Cats.

The Sacramento Kings are now the team's owners after buying a majority interest last year.

But don't expect to notice anything too different, aside from the usual ever-changing roster that is an MiLB club, the River Cats say.

Tuesday's home opener at Sutter Health Park will be full of festivities. A US Air Force flyover is planned, and fans in attendance will get a special River Cats rally towel giveaway. River City High School's band and drumline will also give a pregame performance.

CBS13 will also be broadcasting live out at Sutter Health Park.

Gates are set to open at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m.

Fans who can't catch the opening day festivities have more than 70 other home games to choose from this season. Among those games are 27 fireworks nights and more than 30 theme nights.

In terms of giveaways, the River Cats have six planned (available for the first 2,500 fans in attendance): A David Villar PCL MVP bobblehead on April 7, a River Cats sun hat on May 12, an 80s-themed giveaway on June 30, a specialty River Cats item on July 21, an SF Giants player bobblehead on Aug. 18, and a 916 t-shirt on Sept. 1.

River Cats 2023 Promotions Schedule

Full 2023 Season River Cats Schedule

Other River Cats Fast Facts:

-MLB affiliation: San Francisco Giants (since 2015)

-Division titles: 12

-League crowns: 3

-Average attendance: 4,970 in 2023.

-Mascot name: Dinger

-Current manager: Dave Brundage