Sacramento residents take homeless concerns to city hall: "Worst we've ever experienced"

SACRAMENTO — The City of Sacramento is spending millions of dollars each year to address homelessness, but community members say the problem is only getting worse.

Residents took their concerns to city hall on Tuesday calling for a crackdown on illegal camping on the sidewalks — something that was promised to voters when they passed a new homeless measure last year.

"We've got to take ownership of this and we all have to play a role in this," said City Councilmember Karina Talamantes.

The Sacramento City Council held a candid discussion on the homeless crisis.

"We have got to be able to clean up our city," Mayor Darrell Steinberg said.

"This is the worst we've ever experienced in homelessness," said business owner Wendy Lofing-Rossotti.

Many residents expressed frustration with issues caused by homeless encampments even after voters passed Measure O last November, which was supposed to require the city to take action.

"They're blocking the sidewalks every single day," Lofing-Rossotti said. "They're having open fires on the sidewalks right next to their tents, endangering the life and safety of everyone in the neighborhood"

"We all deserve better than that, and you all should be giving us better than that," said resident Jenna Abbott.

The city has rules that prohibit tents from blocking sidewalks and being close to schools, levees, and other critical infrastructure, but many say those rules are not being enforced.

"We don't know who to turn to, 311 is not effective, Measure O is not effective, the sidewalk ordinance is not effective," one person told CBS Sacramento.

"We repeatedly call for parking enforcement and various enforcement and nothing has happened," another person said.

Some councilmembers are concerned about the amount of money already going toward getting homeless off the streets.

"We're spending $32,727.27 approximately per bed. Per bed," Councilmember Lisa Kaplan said. "There has got to be a more cost-effective way."

City leaders are now talking about spending even more money for the enforcement of existing rules.

"If it takes $20 million to clean this city, find $20 million," Steinberg said. "There's nothing more important than this."

Councilmembers took no official action Tuesday, but within the next month, they're expected to discuss adopting a citywide response protocol and a new plan to clean up homeless encampments.