Sacramento residents preparing for wet week ahead

SACRAMENTO - Some rain showers hit Sacramento Sunday, but it was nothing compared to the downpours and damage that last winter's storms caused.

"Last year, we had a window break in the rain because we live in a 100-year-old house," said Paige Vartow, who lives in midtown.

Vartow said that is why this year she is doing things differently.

"I think rain prep is something we should be thinking about all year long, not something we should be thinking about in the middle of a storm," said Vartow.

Many midtown homes like Vartow's are elevated, which eases her fear of flooding, but preparation is still a priority.

"Last year was scary, we lost power for two whole days," Vartow told CBS13.

She has been staying on top of cleaning her gutters to keep the leaves out, plus has sandbags and a generator.

In downtown, the wet weather did not stop holiday shoppers from supporting local small businesses at the World's Worst Expo.

"I think the city almost wanted to be outside in this," said the organizer for the event. "I don't know why, but there's a lot of people here."

Vendors like Elsa Rojas-Perez came ready for the rain.

"Making sure we bring our canopies, our weights just in case it gets a little windy," said Rojas-Perez.

She said Sunday's event was important as it wrapped up the hard work the businesses had done throughout the year.

The wet roads and cloudy skies are just a taste of what's to come this week.

"We don't know when rain is ever going to start, so preparing for flooding early is really the way to go," said Vartow.

The valley is expecting to see showers moving in more overnight on Sunday, so you can expect a wet commute Monday morning and rain sticking around throughout the day.