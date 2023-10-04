Sacramento resident killed in Sutter County crash involving wide load semi-truck
SUTTER COUNTY – A Sacramento resident was killed in a rural Sutter County crash involving a wide-load semi-truck and an SUV, authorities say.
The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says, around 6 p.m., deputies responded near Riego and Pacific roads in the Pleasant Grove area to investigate a crash.
At the scene, deputies found that a small SUV and a wide-load semi-trailer were involved.
Deputies say one person died in the crash.
According to the sheriff's office, the person killed has been identified as 72-year-old Sacramento resident Daljit Singh.
Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.
