Sacramento resident killed in Sutter County crash involving wide load semi-truck

SUTTER COUNTY – A Sacramento resident was killed in a rural Sutter County crash involving a wide-load semi-truck and an SUV, authorities say.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says, around 6 p.m., deputies responded near Riego and Pacific roads in the Pleasant Grove area to investigate a crash.

At the scene, deputies found that a small SUV and a wide-load semi-trailer were involved.

Deputies say one person died in the crash.

According to the sheriff's office, the person killed has been identified as 72-year-old Sacramento resident Daljit Singh.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still under investigation.