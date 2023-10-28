Sacramento Republic FC punches ticket to Western Conference Final
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Republic FC is headed to the USL Western Conference finals.
The Indomitable Club defeated reigning champs San Antonio FC 3-1 at Heart Health Park in Cal Expo on Friday night.
Republic found the back of the net three times in the second half after a scoreless first half.
Republic will also host the conference finals on November 4 against either Orange County SC or Phoenix Rising FC, who face off Saturday night.
Tickets for the conference finals go on sale at 3 p.m. Saturday.
