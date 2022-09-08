Sacramento Republic FC loses in U.S. Open Cup final, thousands gather for watch party

SACRAMENTO — Republic fans who did not make the 3000-mile, mid-week journey to Orlando for the U.S.Open Cup Championship Final gathered inside the Sacramento Convention Center for a watch party.

Republic fans gave their team a standing ovation even after the unwanted ending, a 3-0 loss to Orlando City FC.

"I'm just so proud to be a member of this community," Ben Price said. "You know, a bad loss, but we're still proud."

"Sacramento is a beautiful place, a lot of community, a lot of good people," Tim Chrismon said.

This watch party brought together 6,000 Republic fans, shoulder to shoulder, wall to wall, filling up a huge Sacramento Convention Center hall.

"It's so electric, it's like amazing to be part of it," Miranda Madueno said.

Madueno used a blanket to create her space on the cold concrete floor, a retreat from the triple digits that moved the watch party inside from Cesar Chavez Park to beat the heat.

"I was like thank goodness, AC," Madueno said.

The size of the crowd was no surprise to sports radio host Carmichael Dave.

"You know, anytime Sacramento is on a national stage, doesn't matter what it is, this could be the national championship of bridge," it doesn't matter," Carmichael Dave said. "These fans are going to gather because we have that underdog mentality."