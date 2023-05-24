Sacramento Republic FC holding 10th season anniversary match at Hughes Stadium

SACRAMENTO – To celebrate their 10th season anniversary, Sacramento Republic FC is going back to where it all started.

On Wednesday, the team announced that they will be playing a league match game at Hughes Stadium.

The historic stadium on the Sacramento City College campus was the site of Republic FC's first-ever home match back in 2014.

Hello again, Hughes Stadium ❤️



Celebrating 10 seasons in the Indomitable City by returning for one night to where it all started.



See you there August 26th. 🔥



🔗 https://t.co/6DaFPGfkgB pic.twitter.com/s8CyT8zd5c — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) May 24, 2023

"Republic FC has risen to great heights because of the support of our incredible fans and community, from the first games at Hughes Stadium to every match day this season," said Republic FC CEO and Chairman Kevin Nagle in a statement.

Republic FC will be hosting Orange County SC in the Hughes Stadium match.

Former players will be present for the festivities, the team says. Special giveaways will also be available for fans.

Tickets for the Aug. 26 match are set to go on sale to the general public next week, with several presale events going on for Republic FC Indomitable Members.