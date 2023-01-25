Sacramento Republic FC add Venezuelan midfielder Arnold López

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento Republic FC announced Tuesday that the club has added midfielder and Venezuela native Arnold López ahead of the 2023 season.

López, from San Felix, was a free agent and played 11 seasons with Mineros de Guayana in Venezuela's first division Liga FUTVE.

Arnold López Sacramento Republic FC/Grace Ogata-Beutler

Republic said López's addition is pending receipt of league approval and the receipt of his P-1 Visa and ITC. Contract terms were not revealed.

"Arnold brings a strong pedigree to our midfield," said Republic FC General Manager Todd Dunivant. "We like his willingness and desire to get on the ball, and combined with his defensive instincts, we think he will be a strong addition to our team."

López, 28, has made appearances in Latin American tournaments Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana and has played 151 matches over the course of his career.

Republic is set to kick off the 2023 campaign on the road against El Paso Locomotive on March 11. The club's home opener is on March 18 against the visiting Charleston Battery.