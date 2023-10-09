Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Sacramento region sees big 24-hour drop in temperatures

By Cameron Glenn, Tracy Humphrey

/ CBS Sacramento

Sacramento noon weather forecast - 10/9/23
Sacramento noon weather forecast - 10/9/23 03:02

SACRAMENTO -  High temperatures over the weekend were in the mid-90s, which was well above average for this time of the year.

Compare that to Monday. We've seen temperature changes by as much as 26 degrees in some areas. According to the National Weather Service, Sacramento saw a 24-hour temperature change of -22 degrees (measured at Sacramento Exec. Airport).  The biggest drop was in Fairfield, which was down 26 degrees.

On Monday, in the Sacramento region, we'll see clouds with the chance of showers. Cloudy skies will persist for much of the next week. For more weather coverage, visit our Weather Section.

Are you enjoying the cooler weather? Today's highs are in the upper 60s with a few scattered showers. CBS13 CBS SacramentoCBS13 Sacramento WeatherGood Day Sacramento

Posted by Tracy Humphrey on Monday, October 9, 2023

First published on October 9, 2023 / 2:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.