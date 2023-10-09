Sacramento region sees big 24-hour drop in temperatures
SACRAMENTO - High temperatures over the weekend were in the mid-90s, which was well above average for this time of the year.
Compare that to Monday. We've seen temperature changes by as much as 26 degrees in some areas. According to the National Weather Service, Sacramento saw a 24-hour temperature change of -22 degrees (measured at Sacramento Exec. Airport). The biggest drop was in Fairfield, which was down 26 degrees.
On Monday, in the Sacramento region, we'll see clouds with the chance of showers. Cloudy skies will persist for much of the next week. For more weather coverage, visit our Weather Section.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.