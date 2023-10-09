Sacramento region sees big 24-hour drop in temperatures

SACRAMENTO - High temperatures over the weekend were in the mid-90s, which was well above average for this time of the year.

Compare that to Monday. We've seen temperature changes by as much as 26 degrees in some areas. According to the National Weather Service, Sacramento saw a 24-hour temperature change of -22 degrees (measured at Sacramento Exec. Airport). The biggest drop was in Fairfield, which was down 26 degrees.

Keep your cool 😎, here's some various 24 hour temperature changes from 1 PM yesterday. Many places saw a 15-25 °F drop in temperature from 24 hours ago! 🥶#CAwx pic.twitter.com/RgaXOkDaVQ — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 9, 2023

On Monday, in the Sacramento region, we'll see clouds with the chance of showers. Cloudy skies will persist for much of the next week.