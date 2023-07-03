Sacramento rapper Mozzy briefly detained after Kansas nightclub shooting, police say

The Sacramento rapper known as "Mozzy" was briefly detained by authorities following a shooting at a Wichita, Kansas nightclub over the weekend.

Wichita police confirmed on Monday that Timothy Cornell Patterson was briefly detained and then released after the early Sunday morning shooting.

At least seven people were injured in the shooting, but one has died. The shooting occurred at 12:58 a.m. inside a business at 222 North Washington Street, police said at a news conference. At least two other people were injured when they were trampled as crowds fled the venue, according to a police spokesperson.

The shooting remains under investigation, but police also announced on Monday that 31-year-old Florissant, MD resident Brandon Young had been arrested on two counts of aggravated battery.

Patterson, who goes by the name Mozzy, grew up in the Oak Park neighborhood and went to Sacramento High School. The 36-year-old recently served a 10-month stint in prison, being released in May of this year, after pleading guilty to a gun possession charge.

The shooting occurred days before the July Fourth holiday, as America remains in the throes of a gun violence epidemic. At least two people were killed and 28 injured in a separate shooting overnight in Baltimore.

"We have to take action to push back against the increase of gun violence that we have been seeing," Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said during Sunday's news conference.

Police were already in Wichita's Old Town area when they heard screams and a disturbance inside the business, and saw people running from the building, an official said Sunday.

At least four firearms were discharged inside, the official said, citing the preliminary investigation. Authorities have seized an additional four firearms and are working to see if they have a ballistics match.

The wounded victims were identified as men and women, ranging in age from 21 to 34. The two other injured victims were identified as a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man.

Five victims were transported to hospitals and the others went to hospitals by private vehicles.