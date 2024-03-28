Will it rain in Sacramento tomorrow? Our meteorologist forecasts when and where the storm will hit

SACRAMENTO — After a brief occurrence of wet weather on Wednesday, Sacramento is set to receive more spring rain heading into the weekend.

CBS Sacramernto's weather team is tracking widespread rain that should last through Friday night and into the early hours of Saturday. We have designated Friday a First Alert Action Day.

When will the rain start in Sacramento?

Light rain is expected to begin rolling through the Sacramento Valley early Friday morning.

Heavier rain showers are expected in and around the capital city by the afternoon.

How much rain will we get in Sacramento?

Anywhere from half an inch to an inch is expected. Flooding is not expected.

Sacramento received around the same amount of rain in last week's storm that impacted the western Sacramento and Central Valley.

When will the rain end in Sacramento?

While the conditions may be impactful enough to disrupt plans heading into the weekend, the rain should clear out and make way for a sunny and dry Easter Sunday.

The high in Sacramento on Thursday was 61 degrees. Friday will see a high of around 58 degrees with Easter Sunday expected to see a high of 64.

Though Northern California will receive some more wet weather, much of the storm system will make its way south down the coast and into Southern California.

Will it snow in Northern California?

This weekend storm could bring up to 30 inches of snow at elevations above 6,000 feet across the Lake Tahoe basin through Sunday.

As of March 28, the region is at approximately 100% of its normal snowpack for this date, and 101% of its April 1 average, which is when California's snowpack typically hits its peak.