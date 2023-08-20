Sacramento program aims to get young Black girls involved in STEAM careers

SACRAMENTO — A group of young girls is getting the opportunity to learn about STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

It's a program that those teaching it call a critical component.

Jade Jones, 11, is among the dozen other students who are a part of this first-ever, one-of-a-kind program.

"I came to this program because I want to learn about science and explore other options," Jones said.

The program is a summer camp called Black Girls Matter and it is part of the organization Black Womxn United.

The goal of the six-week summer camp is to expose young girls to science, technology, engineering, arts and math, and how they can use it in practice.

"I hope they're inspired and motivated to consider opportunities in science, technology, engineering arts and math," said Lisa Carlson of Black Womxn United. "In those fields, where there's a lack of representation that they can be the thought leaders in."

To make the point stick, students there are being taught by Black women working toward their Ph.D.s.

"So that these young ladies can see successful thriving Black women like themselves in this field already and know they can also be there," Carlson said.

The camp is being held at the MOSAC museum in Sacramento. Part of their goal is to get more people involved in STEAM careers.

Museum program director Kathryn Hensley said the program was a great way to do that.

"BWU has been great partners to help us bring more people to the museum who haven't been here before," Hensley said.

In addition to learning about STEAM, the program also highlights building confidence, partnership "and their ability to be independent thinkers and collaborate and be partners," Carlson said.

This was their first year of the program, but they say it's been so influential that they plan to continue the program next year.