Sacramento polls community on potential dog park in Land Park

SACRAMENTO – The City of Sacramento wants residents to weigh in on the creation of a new dog park within the Land Park neighborhood.

The city is soliciting input via an online survey about the location and design of the new park, as well as concerns such as traffic and parking.

The survey appears to be the latest effort by the city to resolve a community dispute over local dog parks that peaked last year, after the city received more than 450 complaints and subsequently closed the neighborhood's Sierra 2 dog park.

The city is hoping to receive feedback on two options for the replacement park, which the city council voted unanimously to fund in December of 2023.

One option is a limited pilot program which would introduce an unfenced, off-leash park within William Land Park. The second option is a permanent, fenced park, within another Land Park area park.

Those interested in offering their feedback can access the online survey through the City of Sacramento website.