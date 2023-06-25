Sacramento police arrest 8 people during investigation into mail thefts

SACRAMENTO - Police have arrested eight people following an investigation into stolen mail in the Sacramento area.

According to the Sacramento Police Department, in January, following an uptick in mail thefts, local police quickly launched several investigations into the incidents. During the investigations, police and USPS postal inspectors located the Sacramento residence of the possible suspects.

Sacramento PD

Then on Thursday, investigators served a search warrant at the suspect's residence, and there they allegedly uncovered hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, fraudulent mail keys, printers, check-forgery tools, a pair of USPS mail carrier uniform pants, a gun, and narcotics, police say.

During the warrant search, eight suspects were also arrested on related charges.

The investigation is ongoing and police detectives are seeking information from the public on additional incidents that may have happened.

Anyone with information about the mail thefts is urged to call the police dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).